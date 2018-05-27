Home Nation

Elaborate security for Kairana Lok Sabha, Noorpur Assembly bypoll in Uttar Pradesh

Published: 27th May 2018 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By UNI

SHAMLI: Elaborate security arrangement have been made for the crucial Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur Assembly bypolls, to be held in this politically-sensitive state on Monday.

Polling will start at 0700 hrs and continue till 1800 hrs, said Election Commission officials here on Sunday.

"All arrangements have been completed and security forces, along with polling personnel, are reaching their respective polling booths," an official said, stressing that due to hot weather, all polling booths would have shade and drinking water facilities.

The polling for Kairana Lok Sabha seat is spread in two districts of Shamli and Saharanpur, while in Noorpur Assembly segment, polling would be held in Bijnore district on May 28.

The counting would be taken up on May 31.

Meanwhile, tight security is in place in Kairana Lok Sabha seat, where around 51 companies of Central forces have been deployed for free and fair polls.

The borders of the constituency have been sealed off.

The entire constituency is distributed into 14 zones and 143 sectors and around 10,000 policemen would be in duty to ensure rigging-free polls.

The Kairana Lok Sabha seat comprises of five Assembly segments, including Nakur and Gangoh in Saharanpur district and Kairana, Thana Bhawan and Shamli in Shamli district.

In Noorpur Assembly bypolls in Bijnore district, around 10 companies of Central forces have been deployed.

Amid low profile campaigning, which ended on Saturday evening, the united opposition candidates are in direct contest with the BJP in both the seats.

