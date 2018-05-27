Former President Pranab Mukherjee to be Chief Guest at RSS program in Nagpur

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Former President Pranab Mukherjee has accepted the invitation to be a Chief Guest at the valedictory function of Third Year Sangha Shiksha Varga (SSV) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at Nagpur.

“Mukherjee always had cordial relations with the RSS. During his meeting with Sarsanghachalak Mohan Bhagwat at Rashtrapati Bhavan last year he had expressed a desire to have a close look at the RSS work after stepping down as President. Accordingly an invitation was sent to him and he has accepted it,” Pramod Bapat, Kshetriya Prachar Pramukh of the RSS told the New Indian Express.

The Third Year SSV at Nagpur, which began on May 13, is being attended by 607 participants from all over the country. Participants, who have completed first two levels of the SSV, are below the age of 45 and hold some role of prominence in the organization at local level are further trained in various aspects of the RSS organizational work and the philosophy during the Third Year SSV at Nagpur. Mukherjee would be the Chief Guest at the public function organized to mark the end of this training camp.

“Every year RSS organizes several such training camps during the summer months throughout the country. This year there number of first year SSVs is 38, that of Second Year SSVs is 15 and six special SSVs too are being conducted for those who couldn’t participate in the regular SSVs,” Bapat said. Around 7 to 8 thousand participants attended some or the other of these SSVs this year, he added.

In the first year SSV participants are expected to have some preliminary orientation in the RSS organization and the age limit is between 16 and 35 years. Likewise, the terms gets stricter and the training course becomes elaborate for the second year SSV, he said.

“Being an apolitical organization the RSS always strives to invite prominent people from all walks of life on such occasions. Politics is a part of social life and hence politicians are invited to such functions occasionally. In that sense nobody is ‘untouchable’ to the RSS,” Bapat said.