Indian Navy rescued mother and her six-month-old baby from drowning in Ganga

By UNI

KOLKATA: The Indian Navy today rescued a mother and her six-month-old baby from drowning in the Hooghly under Howrah bridge and police investigating the case detained and interrogating the husband to ascertain why she fell into the Ganga.

The sailors of an Indian Navy frigate while on a routine sortie found the woman clutched a log with a hand and her six-month-old baby with another hand was flowing down the river this morning.

The Navy men immediately evacuated the two and handed over the River Traffic Police of port area, who shifted the duo into the SSKM hospital.

Police while investigating the case detained the woman husband, a taxi driver to ascertain how these two fell into the river.

Police yet to know if the mother (30) jumped into the river with her baby or accidentally fell or they were pushed down.