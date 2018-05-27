Home Nation

J-K court seeks status report in Army Major Gogoi hotel incident

The directions came after an NGO filed an application before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Srinagar, seeking directions to the police to furnish the status report with respect to the case.

Published: 27th May 2018 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

File Photo of Indian Army major Gogoi.

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A local court today directed the police to submit a status report on the investigation into the hotel fracas involving Army officer Major Leetul Gogoi.

"SHO (station house officer) Khanyar to submit report in light of the application by May 30," the CJM directed.

The application was moved by chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights (IFJHR), J-K, Mohammad Ahsan Untoo.

On Wednesday, Gogoi was briefly detained by police in Srinagar after an altercation when he and his driver were allegedly trying to enter a hotel with an 18-year-old woman, according to a police official.

The state police has initiated an inquiry into the incident involving Gogoi, who was set free after being detained briefly.

Gogoi had sparked a row in April last year when he tied a local to his jeep and paraded him in Budgam district, apparently to escape stone pelting The Army has also ordered a court of inquiry into the hotel incident.

Army Chief Bipin Rawat has said exemplary punishment would be given to the Major if he was found guilty of "any offence".

