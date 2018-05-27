Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das​ says complete canal work of Konar irrigation project by June

By PTI

HAZARIBAGH: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das asked the engineers of Konar Irrigation Project to complete the canal work by June 2018, an official release said.

"It can only be completed with timely and regular monitoring," Das said while reviewing the work of the Konar irrigation project at the DVC guest house at Vishnugarh in Hazaribagh district yesterday.

The chief minister praised the natural beauty of Konar Dam, which has provision for irrigation facilities in the villages in Hazaribagh, Giridih and Bokaro districts, the release said.

The total irrigation potential of this scheme is 62995.6 hectares.