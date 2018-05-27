Home Nation

Maharashtra: Housewife abducted in Thane

By UNI

THANE: A Thane housewife was abducted from Dombvili area by a gang, who abandoned her at Kalyan after robbing her of jewellery and cash, police said on Sunday.

Senior Inspector of Dombvili police station VM Pawar told this correspondent that the victim (46) of Saraswat Colony had gone to the market for some work on May 25, at about 1200 hrs on Thakurli road.

She saw a pregnant lady asking for help and when she went to give her a helping hand, the victim was pushed into an auto-rickshaw.

One of the occupants placed a handkerchief on the mouth of the victim in auto-rickshaw, after which she fell unconscious and did not remember what happened thereafter.

Later in the evening, the victim regained consciousness in Kalyan.

After reaching home, the victim registered a complaint with the Dombivili police on Saturday, police said.

Police said an offence under Sections 363,328 rw 34 of IPC has been registered and a manhunt is lodged for the kidnappers.

Police said in a similar incident, a senior citizen was abducted from Dombivili some six months back and abandoned at Mumbra.

That case was resolved with the arrest of some persons, the police officer added.

