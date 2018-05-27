Maharashtra Transport Minister Diwakar Raote says fare of MSRTC buses inevitable due to hike in diesel prices

By UNI

AURANGABAD: Maharashtra Transport Minister Diwakar Raote on Saturday indicated that due to the continuous hike in diesel prices fare of MSRTC buses were inevitable.

Mr Raote, who was city to inaugurate a garden in premises of MSRTC Divisional Office here, said the decision of increasing fares would be taken in the first week of June.

''Since last three months, the MSRTC has suffered an additional loss of Rs 470 crore due to diesel price hike.

Due to the continuous rise in diesel prices, there is no option but to increase the fares.

Basically, ST's is a consolidated loss of Rs 2,300 crore and it would be a huge burden for the workers' wage contract,'' he said.

''Ranjit Singh Deol, Managing Director of MSRTC, is on a foreign trip.

After the first week of June, the proposal would be forwarded to the government after holding discussion over it,'' he added.