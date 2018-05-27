Mayawati removes brother Anand Kumar from BSP vice-president post

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Saturday removed her brother, Anand Kumar, from the post of party vice-president.

Kumar was appointed by Mayawati as the vice-president in April last year.

In another shuffling move, Mayawati appointed RS Kushwaha, a former MLA and MLC, as the new president for BSP's Uttar Pradesh unit.

Kushwaha has replaced Ram Achal Rajbhar, who has now been given the mantle of the national General Secretary of the party.