Home Nation

Nurses' leaves cancelled in Meerut hospitals due to Nipah virus scare in Kerala

In view of Nipah virus scare in Kerala, some nursing homes and private hospitals in Meerut have cancelled the leaves of their nurses.

Published: 27th May 2018 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (TP Sooraj | EPS)

By ANI

MEERUT: In view of Nipah virus scare in Kerala, some nursing homes and private hospitals in Meerut have cancelled the leaves of their nurses, who wanted to go to their home state Kerala.

Dr. JV Chikara, former president of Indian Medical Association, Meerut, said, "Nurses agreed to take this precautionary measure."

Meanwhile, the Bihar Government has also issued an advisory regarding the occurrence of the virus.

The Bihar advisory said that the disease is spread by bats and pigs. Also, people infected with the disease can spread the virus.

The initials symptoms are that of fever, headache and muscle pain in most cases. And a person affected by the virus can slip into comma within 24 - 48 hours.

Hence the advisory directed that people must stay away from bats and pigs to not contract the disease.

Puducherry also issued an advisory on Saturday, mentioning preventive steps to be taken in high-risk areas to check the spread of the contagious disease.

So far, the virus has claimed 12 lives in Kerala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Nipah virus Nipah Meerut hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone | Instagram
Deepika Padukone to turn Superhero inspired by Wonder Woman?
In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after their meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom in North Korea, Saturday, May 26, 2018. | AP
North and South Korean leaders hold surprise meeting
Gallery
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike
The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue. | PTI
IN PICTURES | Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad to square off in high-voltage IPL finale