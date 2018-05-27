Home Nation

Palghar bypoll: Poll violation cases against rallies of Uddhav Thackeray, Yogi Adityanath, Smriti Irani

Published: 27th May 2018

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (File | PTI)

THANE: Election authorities have registered cases against representatives of the BJP and Shiv Sena for alleged violation of poll code during campaign rallies of Yogi Adityanath, Smriti Irani and Uddhav Thackeray in Palghar district.

The campaigning for the May 28 Palghar Lok Sabha by-poll, necessitated by the death of BJP MP Chintaman Wanaga, ended today.

A release from the district administration said banners and flags were found to have been put up without permission during the Uttar Pradesh chief minister's rally at Nalasopara on May 24.

A case was registered against local organisers under the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act and the Representation of the People (RP) Act.

Similarly, welcome arches were found to have been put up without permission at Dahanu, where Union minister Smriti Irani addressed a rally yesterday, the official release said.

Also, on May 24, the Sena hadn't allegedly taken permission for party chief Uddhav Thackeray's rally, and a case was registered against the organisers.

Tulinj police in the district registered a case against BJP activists who allegedly bashed up officials when they were pulling down banners put up without permission on the same day.

Police detained 12 persons who were allegedly distributing money at Ransheth village yesterday.

Envelopes containing Rs 1,500 each were seized from them; the total cash seized added up to Rs 1,48,500.

