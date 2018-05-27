PM Narendra Modi inaugurates first phase of Delhi-Meerut Expressway

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the first phase of Delhi-Meerut Expressway here.

Accompanied by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Mr Modi also staged a nine km roadshow on the occasion.

"This project will provide faster and safer connectivity between Delhi and Meerut.

People from the NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will particularly benefit from this project," said a tweet from Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The foundation stone of the project was laid by Mr Modi in November 2015.

The expressway has been completed in a record time of about 500 days against the scheduled target of 910 days.

Braving scorching summer heat, Prime Minister traveled in an open jeep on the expressway.

According to officials, the six lane expressway will provide a major relief to the commuters.

The 135-kilometre six-lane access-controlled expressway is eco-friendly and has world-class safety features.

The expressway envisages signal-free connectivity between Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gautam Budh Nagar and Palwal.