Protect journalist Rana Ayyub from online hate campaign, UN experts urge India

Ayyub is an independent journalist and writer whose work has included investigations into alleged crimes committed by public and government officials.

Published: 27th May 2018 01:06 PM

Rana Ayyub | Facebook

By PTI

NEW YORK: A group of UN human rights experts has expressed concern over continued threats to journalist Rana Ayyub, calling on the Indian government to urgently take steps to protect her and ensure the threats against her are promptly and thoroughly investigated.

"We are highly concerned that the life of Rana Ayyub is at serious risk following these graphic and disturbing threats," said the UN experts.

The experts recalled the murder of another Indian journalist, Gauri Lankesh, who had also received death threats for her work.

Lankesh, who was shot dead in September last year outside her home in Bangalore, had written critically about religious fundamentalism, the governing party and right-wing politics, as well as the caste system.

Rana Ayyub UN

