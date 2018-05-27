Home Nation

Special train introduced from Pune to Hazrat Nizamuddin

The Central Railway introduced a superfast special train on special charges from Pune to Hazrat Nizamuddin to manage the extra rush of passengers on May 29.

Published: 27th May 2018 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Central Railway introduced a superfast special train on special charges from Pune to Hazrat Nizamuddin to manage the extra rush of passengers on May 29.

Train No. 02099 Superfast Special will leave Pune at 12:25 am on May 29 and will arrive Hazrat Nizamuddin at 2 am the next day.

The train will halt at Chinchwad, Lonavala, Panvel, Vasai Road, Surat, Vadodara, Godhra, Ratlam, Nagda, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Mathura, and Palwal and will comprise AC-2 Tier, AC-3 Tier, nine sleeper class coaches, two second class seating and seven general second class coaches.

Bookings will be open on May 27 at all PRS centers and the website www.irctc.co.in.

The general second class coaches and second class seating coaches of these trains will run as unreserved coaches and bookings will be done through unreserved ticketing system (UTS).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hazrat Nizamuddin Train to Hazrat Nizamuddin Pune

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone | Instagram
Deepika Padukone to turn Superhero inspired by Wonder Woman?
In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after their meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom in North Korea, Saturday, May 26, 2018. | AP
North and South Korean leaders hold surprise meeting
Gallery
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike
The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue. | PTI
IN PICTURES | Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad to square off in high-voltage IPL finale