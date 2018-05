By PTI

DEORIA: A district panchayat chairman wanted in connection with an abduction case was arrested from Mahrajganj district, police said here today.

Ram Pravesh Yadav was absconding for the last 24 days and a reward of Rs 25,000 was declared for his arrest by the Superintendent of Police.

Yadav was arrested by police teams in Mahrajganj, police said here.

A probe is on in the matter.