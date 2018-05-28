Home Nation

33.35 per cent votes polled in Bengal by-poll till 11 am

The by-election was necessitated by the death of TMC MLA Kasturi Das in February this year.

Published: 28th May 2018 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Some 33.35 per cent votes were polled in Maheshtala Vidhan Sabha by-election in West Bengal till 11 am on Monday. Polling remained peaceful amid tight security as 2.85 lakh voters exercised their franchise at 283 booths of the constituency out of which 43 have been marked as sensitive. Ten companies of paramilitary forces along with state police have been deployed at the booths. No complaints of EVM malfunctioning has been reported.

The prime fight is between ruling party Trinamool Congress and BJP, which established itself as the main opposition in the panchayat elections. In an informal electoral alliance, Congress did not put up any candidate leaving the seat for CPM to contest. The by-election was necessitated by the death of TMC MLA Kasturi Das in February this year.

In view of allegations of massive rigging by the ruling party in the recently-concluded panchayat elections in the state, the Election Commission in Delhi and Kolkata are closely monitoring the election through CCTV cameras.

TMC candidate Dulal Das accused BJP of distributing money to the voters. “BJP had distributed money last night in different areas and our boys nabbed some of them red-handed. They are also bringing in cadres from other areas to foment trouble,” he said.

On the other hand, BJP candidate Sujit Ghosh expressed displeasure over the role of the central forces. “Overall vote is going on peacefully but I have complaints regarding the central forces. They are being deployed only in the booths and are not conducting patrolling. As a former police officer, I know that
patrolling is most important to ensure security around the booths. Miscreants can charge one bomb and prevent voters from coming near the booths,” he said.

CPM candidate Prabhat Choudhury said he has submitted a written complaint about mob gatherings in front of a few polling booths. The State Election Commission has received 22 complaints regarding the elections till 11 am, sources revealed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maheshtala Vidhan Sabha by-election TMC MLA Kasturi Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao
Chennai Super Kings completed a fairytale comeback from disgrace to glory, clinching their third IPL title after imposing all-rounder Shane Watson single-handedly hammered Sunrises Hyderabad into submission with a blazing hundred in the final here today.
Whistle Podu time: Shane Watson dominates Sunrisers Hyderabad to lead Chennai Super Kings to third IPL title