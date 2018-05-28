Home Nation

At Uttar Pradesh rally, PM Modi trashes Congress allegations on farmer, Dalit issues

Modi tried to reassert his development credentials while attacking the Congress for “spreading lies and rumours” on issues ranging from dilution of anti-Dalit atrocities law to farmer issues.

Published: 28th May 2018 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hours after a grand road show in the city and the inauguration of two expressways to ease the pressure of traffic and pollution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a broadside against the Congress from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh.

Modi started his day with the inauguration of the first phase of Delhi-Meerut Expressway and then rode in an open jeep for 6 km, waving at crowds, before leaving for Baghpat to inaugurate the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

The strategically chosen venue for Modi’s rally in Baghpat and the date of inauguration of the expressway from Kundli to Palwal in Haryana were seen as attempts to reach out to neighbouring Kairana in UP, where voters are slated to elect their Lok Sabha representative in a bypoll on Monday.

Modi tried to reassert his development credentials while attacking the Congress for “spreading lies and rumours” on issues ranging from dilution of anti-Dalit atrocities law to farmer issues. People who are used to worshipping one family can’t worship democracy, he quipped.

“On that side are the people for whom their family is the country. For me, my country is my family…In their zeal to condemn Modi, they have gone to the extent of condemning the nation,” he said.

Modi’s attack came on a day when Congress leader Sachin Pilot said his party will be the pivot of any rainbow coalition to take on the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. But the TDP was not on the same page, as Andhra minister Kalava Srinivasulu said his party will not accept Congress president Rahul Gandhi as the PM face of the united front.

Earlier in the day, Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu attacked both Modi and the Congress at a TDP convention. Calling Modi a campaign PM who had failed to deliver on his promises, he said the BJP will not win a fresh mandate. The Congress too can’t form the next government on its own, he asserted, harping on the pivotal role regional parties would play after the polls.

Decongesting the Capital

First leg of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway opened; when completed by next March it will reduce travel time between the two cities to 40 mins. Modi also dedicating the 135 km Eastern Peripheral Expressway to the nation. It was built at a cost of Rs 11,000 crore in 500 days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PM Modi expressway Delhi-Meerut expressway BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
People attacked and thrashed transgenders in Hyderabad after a rumor to be child lifters. The transgenders were grievously injured and rushed to the hospital.
Watch: Mob thrashes transgenders rumoured to be child lifters in Hyderabad
Uttar Pradesh: Water supplier denies catering for Dalit wedding ceremony
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family denied water supply for wedding function
Gallery
Manju Devi stands tall in her fraternity, being the first woman porter of the North-West Railways, in a profession that is considered a male bastion. | PTI
Porter no 15: Life of Manju, first woman coolie at Jaipur railway station
People take part in Bengaluru 10k run in the city on Sunday, 27 May 2018. (EPS | Pushkar V)
People take part in Bengaluru 10k marathon run on May 27