BJP dragging feet on passing women's reservation bill: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

The Women's Reservation Bill seeks to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and state legislatures.

Published: 28th May 2018 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 01:27 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor today claimed the BJP was not interested in introducing the much talked about Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha, and asserted it will be passed immediately if his party comes to power.

"The Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha during UPA's tenure. The BJP supported it too. So, they can just introduce it in the Lok Sabha and pass it within a minute. They have the numbers as well," Tharoor said at a function here.

Tharoor said the ruling party was engaged in lip-service only and has no intention to introduce the bill.

"They fear to give away one-third of their seats to women representatives. But the Congress has the pledge that we will pass it immediately if we come to the power," Tharoor said in his lecture on "New India: Blueprint for the Progressive Indian".

The award-winning writer-politician slammed the Narendra Modi-led central government over a number of developments during the last four years.

"He (Modi) talks about 'New India', but I am concerned about the reality on ground which tells us a different story. What the reality today of 'New India' is that narrow-minded majoritarian politics is dividing us," he added.

Referring to the Kathua and Unnao rape incidents, Tharoor said violence against women and children have been on rise during the last four years across the country.

"Due to the economic misrule of four years, the GDP fell by 2.2 per cent. Demonetisation was a bad idea and badly implemented. GST was a good idea, but badly implemented. These have given all the pains, but no gain," he added.

The former Union minister said that while cases of farmers suicide are going on unabated, the fall in GDP has resulted the sharpest fall in the manufacturing sector.

"The government has produced a grand total of 18 lakh jobs in the four years against eight crore promised. We have to focus on the needs of the young India. As per an ILO estimate, India will have 165 million people in 18-23 years of age by 2020 as against 120 million in China. We need to train this manpower," he added.

Accusing the BJP of polarising the society for electoral gains, the former UN diplomat said Hinduism is about acceptance and India cannot be reduced into "Hindi, Hindu, Hindutva and Hindustan".

"We want unity, they want uniformity. We want consensus they want conformity. The 'New India' should be of hope. Our 'New India' should certainly shine and must shine for all," he added.

