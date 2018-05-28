Bypolls in 10 states: Polling starts in UP's Kairana, Kerala's Chengannur, West Bengal's Maheshtala and other constituencies

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bypolls will be held today in a total of 14 Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies across 10 states of India.

The number of constituencies undergoing bypolls is one of the largest such exercises in recent times.

Bypoll in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana has begun at 7am on Monday. The polling will continue till 5 pm in the evening.

Polling has also begun in states Uttar Pradesh's Noorpur, Gomia and Silli constituencies of Jharkhand, Chengannur in Kerala, Maheshtala in West Bengal, Jokihat in Bihar, Ampati in Meghalaya, and Nagaland parliamentary constituency.

Kerala: Saji Cherian, Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate for #Chengannur assembly by-poll arrives at SNDP Lower Primary School polling station in Kozhuvalloor village to cast his vote. pic.twitter.com/HP3rZNiAXG — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2018

Chengannur: While Kerala Congress had last week announced its support to the UDF, the BDJS’ cooperation with the NDA has been poor.

All candidates met with the leaders of various religious organisations during the last lap of their campaign. LDF’s Saji Cheriyan and NDA’s P S Sreedharan Pillai are seeking mandate from the constituency for a second time while UDF’s D Vijayakumar is a fresh face.

Polling in Bihar, Meghalaya and Nagaland parliamentary constituency will continue till 4 pm and Kerala and West Bengal will continue till 6 pm.

Polling in Maharashtra's Palghar, Bhandara-Gondiya, Palus Kadegaon will start at 7:30 am and will continue till 5:30 pm.

With the BJP and the Shiv Sena campaign ending bitterly, the Lok Sabha by-elections at Palghar and Bhandara-Gondia are likely to be tough contests.

The BJP had won both these seats in 2014. Nana Patole had defeated NCP’s Praful Patel in Bhandara-Gondiya. While the NCP has fielded Madhukar Kukde, the BJP has nominated Hemant Patle. Even though there are 18 candidates in Bhandara-Gondia, the contest is between the BJP and the NCP.

Punjab: Voting underway at a polling booth in Shahkot pic.twitter.com/nWHY9QBH8J — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2018

Shahkot in Punjab and Tharali in Uttarakhand will start voting at 8 am and will continue till 5pm.

The counting of votes will be held on May 3.

The Shahkot bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Ajit Singh Kohar.

At a glance:

The Lok Sabha seats going for polls are: Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya in Maharashtra; Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, and Nagaland parliamentary constituency.

While the assembly bypolls is taking place in Gomia and Silli constituencies of Jharkhand; Noorpur in Uttar Pradesh; Shahkot in Punjab; Jokihat in Bihar; Chengannur in Kerala; Palus Kadegaon in Maharashtra; Ampati in Meghalaya; Tharali in Uttarakhand and Maheshtala in West Bengal.

