Home Nation

Bypolls: Polling starts in UP's Kairana, Kerala's Chengannur, West Bengal's Maheshtala and 11 other constituencies

Bypoll in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana has begun at 7am on Monday. The polling will continue till 5 pm in the evening.

Published: 28th May 2018 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh: Voting begins for Kairana bypolls

Photo | ANI

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bypolls will be held today in a total of 14 Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies across 10 states of India.

The number of constituencies undergoing bypolls is one of the largest such exercises in recent times.

Bypoll in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana has begun at 7am on Monday. The polling will continue till 5 pm in the evening.

READ | Voting for Kairana, Noorpur bypolls begins

Polling has also begun in states Uttar Pradesh's Noorpur, Gomia and Silli constituencies of Jharkhand, Chengannur in Kerala, Maheshtala in West Bengal, Jokihat in Bihar, Ampati in Meghalaya, and Nagaland parliamentary constituency.

However, polling in Bihar, Meghalaya and Nagaland parliamentary constituency will continue till 4 pm and Kerala and West Bengal will continue till 6 pm.

 

Polling in Maharashtra's Palghar, Bhandara-Gondiya, Palus Kadegaon will start at 7:30 am and will continue till 5:30 pm.

Shahkot in Punjab and Tharali in Uttarakhand will start voting at 8 am and will continue till 5pm.

The counting of votes will be held on May 3.

At a glance:

The Lok Sabha seats going for polls are: Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya in Maharashtra; Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, and Nagaland parliamentary constituency.

While the assembly bypolls is taking place in Gomia and Silli constituencies of Jharkhand; Noorpur in Uttar Pradesh; Shahkot in Punjab; Jokihat in Bihar; Chengannur in Kerala; Palus Kadegaon in Maharashtra; Ampati in Meghalaya; Tharali in Uttarakhand and Maheshtala in West Bengal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kairana bypolls Noorpur bypoll Chengannur Chengannur bypoll

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
People attacked and thrashed transgenders in Hyderabad after a rumor to be child lifters. The transgenders were grievously injured and rushed to the hospital.
Watch: Mob thrashes transgenders rumoured to be child lifters in Hyderabad
Uttar Pradesh: Water supplier denies catering for Dalit wedding ceremony
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family denied water supply for wedding function
Gallery
Manju Devi stands tall in her fraternity, being the first woman porter of the North-West Railways, in a profession that is considered a male bastion. | PTI
Porter no 15: Life of Manju, first woman coolie at Jaipur railway station
People take part in Bengaluru 10k run in the city on Sunday, 27 May 2018. (EPS | Pushkar V)
People take part in Bengaluru 10k marathon run on May 27