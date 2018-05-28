Home Nation

CAPSI demands free bus rides in Delhi for security guards

A delegation of CAPSI met the chief minister last week along with AAP legislator Somnath Bharti.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has agreed to consider the demand of the Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI) to allow private security personnel to travel free in public buses in the city, the association said.

"The chief minister agreed to consider this demand. The association offered services of security guards to keep watch in buses and boost safety of women and children," Bharti said.

The proposed "concession" will be given to those security guards in uniform commuting from the places of their duty only.

They will act as "eyes and ears" to ensure safety of women and children travelling in buses, the association said in a statement.

"There are around four lakh security guards and supervisors in the city who can act as a great force multiplier in ensuring safety of passengers especially women and children in buses," said Kunwar Vikram Singh, chairman of CAPSI.

The private security guards are duly authorised and verified by the police and so their services can be used to boost safety of bus passengers in lieu of free ride given to them, he said.

