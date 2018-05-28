CBI probes leading to fewer convictions

Ankur Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There has been a big decline in the conviction rate of cases investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Official figures say the conviction rate was close to 71 per cent in 2010, but declined to 67 per cent during 2011-12. After the general elections of 2014, the rate rose marginally by two per cent. But for the past two years, it has dropped to 66.8 per cent.

The acquittal of several accused in high-profile cases over the past few years and subsequent censure by courts for shoddy investigation has left the premier agency red-faced. The release of DMK MP Kanimozhi, A Raja and others in the 2-G scam due to lack of evidence produced by the prosecuting agency in December 2017 was one such case. The CBI has moved the Delhi high court challenging the acquittal.

Then there was the acquittal of Nupur and Rajesh Talwar in the sensational case of murder of Aarushi and Hemraj by the Allahabad High Court in October 2017, with the court saying they could not be held guilty on the basis of the evidence on record, and blaming the CBI for shoddy investigation.