Civil defamation: AAP's Kumar Vishwas eats crow, Arun Jaitley drops suit

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court on Monday disposed off a defamation case filed by BJP leader Arun Jaitley against Aam Aadmi Party's Kumar Vishwas who sued for peace.

Jaitley had filed a civil defamation case against AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other party leaders Kumar Vishwas, Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and Deepak Bajpayee in December 2015 when they alleged financial irregularities in the Delhi and District Cricket Association during his stewardship.

The Bharatiya Janata Party statesman had sought Rs 10 crore in damages from Kejriwal and other AAP leaders for ''false and defamatory'' allegations which had harmed his reputation. Kejriwal and other AAP leaders had apologised to Jaitley.

Kumar Vishwas submitted before the court that his statements against Jaitley were based on information he gathered as a party worker from Kejriwal.

Counsel for Jaitley submitted that Kumar Vishwas wrote an apology letter to him and sought to withdraw the civil defamation case.

''We have accepted it.'' Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw disposed off the defamation suit when both the parties submitted that the matter had been settled.