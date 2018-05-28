Home Nation

Counting of votes for Maharashtra legislative council election before June 11

Voting for six seats of the legislative council's local body constituencies took place on May 21 and results were declared on May 24 for five constituencies.

Published: 28th May 2018 10:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 10:23 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Counting of votes in Osmanabad-Beed-Latur local body constituency of the state legislative council would now be completed by June 11.

The counting of votes in this constituency last week had been suspended after 10 debarred corporators of Beed municipal council had approached the High Court against decision to debar them from the election process for their act of throwing garbage in the council hall.

The High Court Bench on Monday set aside the disqualification of these corporators as far as the election was concerned. “If the voting of these ten corporators is turning out to be decisive then the election result should not be declared,” the court said and added that the election result would be subjected to the final verdict on the petition.

Voting for six seats of legislative council’s local body constituencies took place on May 21 and results were declared on May 24 for five constituencies. Estranged Munde siblings Pankaja and Dhananjay were in charge of the election for the BJP and the NCP respectively. The NCP took over the sitting Congress seat and fielded former BJP leader Ramesh Karad, who withdrew nomination at the last moment leaving NCP tizzy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maharashtra legislative council election Maharashtra legislative council Maharashtra politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao
Chennai Super Kings completed a fairytale comeback from disgrace to glory, clinching their third IPL title after imposing all-rounder Shane Watson single-handedly hammered Sunrises Hyderabad into submission with a blazing hundred in the final here today.
Whistle Podu time: Shane Watson dominates Sunrisers Hyderabad to lead Chennai Super Kings to third IPL title