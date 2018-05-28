Counting of votes for Maharashtra legislative council election before June 11

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Counting of votes in Osmanabad-Beed-Latur local body constituency of the state legislative council would now be completed by June 11.

The counting of votes in this constituency last week had been suspended after 10 debarred corporators of Beed municipal council had approached the High Court against decision to debar them from the election process for their act of throwing garbage in the council hall.

The High Court Bench on Monday set aside the disqualification of these corporators as far as the election was concerned. “If the voting of these ten corporators is turning out to be decisive then the election result should not be declared,” the court said and added that the election result would be subjected to the final verdict on the petition.

Voting for six seats of legislative council’s local body constituencies took place on May 21 and results were declared on May 24 for five constituencies. Estranged Munde siblings Pankaja and Dhananjay were in charge of the election for the BJP and the NCP respectively. The NCP took over the sitting Congress seat and fielded former BJP leader Ramesh Karad, who withdrew nomination at the last moment leaving NCP tizzy.