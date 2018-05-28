Home Nation

Despite rains, heavy polling in early hours at Chengannur 

Leader of Opposition in Kerala state assembly, Ramesh Chennithalawas among early voters in constituency, which had witnessed a fierce contest between all the three fronts in the run up to the polls.

Published: 28th May 2018 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

People showing their voter IDs and inked fingers after voting at a polling booth. Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal)

By PTI

ALAPPUZHA: Braving heavy rains, people turned out in large numbers to cast their vote in the morning today as by-poll in the Chengannur Assembly constituency began.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala state assembly, Ramesh Chennithalawas among the early voters in the constituency, which had witnessed a fierce contest between all the three fronts in the run-up to the polls.

While CPI(M)'s Saji Cheriyan, the party's Alappuzha district secretary, is the candidate of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), Congress leader D Vijayakumar is the United Democratic Front (UDF) nominee.

Former BJP president P S Sreedharan Pillai, is testing his luck once again from the constituency.

The by-poll was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA K K Ramachandran Nair (CPM) in January this year due to illness.

The outcome of the by-poll is widely seen as a referendum on the performance of the Pinarayi Vijayan led government in the state and Narendra Modi government at the centre.

The nearly two-month-long electioneering witnessed an unparalleled fierce campaign by the fronts, who used all means to launch attacks against each other.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chengannur Polling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao
Chennai Super Kings completed a fairytale comeback from disgrace to glory, clinching their third IPL title after imposing all-rounder Shane Watson single-handedly hammered Sunrises Hyderabad into submission with a blazing hundred in the final here today.
Whistle Podu time: Shane Watson dominates Sunrisers Hyderabad to lead Chennai Super Kings to third IPL title