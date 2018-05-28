Despite rains, heavy polling in early hours at Chengannur 

By PTI

ALAPPUZHA: Braving heavy rains, people turned out in large numbers to cast their vote in the morning today as by-poll in the Chengannur Assembly constituency began.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala state assembly, Ramesh Chennithalawas among the early voters in the constituency, which had witnessed a fierce contest between all the three fronts in the run-up to the polls.

While CPI(M)'s Saji Cheriyan, the party's Alappuzha district secretary, is the candidate of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), Congress leader D Vijayakumar is the United Democratic Front (UDF) nominee.

Former BJP president P S Sreedharan Pillai, is testing his luck once again from the constituency.

The by-poll was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA K K Ramachandran Nair (CPM) in January this year due to illness.

The outcome of the by-poll is widely seen as a referendum on the performance of the Pinarayi Vijayan led government in the state and Narendra Modi government at the centre.

The nearly two-month-long electioneering witnessed an unparalleled fierce campaign by the fronts, who used all means to launch attacks against each other.