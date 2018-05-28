Dropsy returns to haunt Uttar Pradesh; Four of a family dead, two battle for life

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Four persons of a family of Jaunpur were dead and two were struggling for life at King George’s Medical University, Lucknow owing to suspected dropsy, a disease caused by consumption of adulterated mustard oil.

The disease has returned to hit UP after 13 years. Patients Ashok Kumar, 65, and Swati, 4, who were admitted on Sunday afternoon, were being attended by Dr D Himanshu who claimed that the two were stable.

Notably, dropsy was reported in Lucknow in 2005 when several persons had died and over 75 had fallen ill due to consumption of adulterated mustard oil.

“Symptomatically it could be dropsy as has also been established by the doctors of Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU,” said the KGMU doctors. The patients in the grip of dropsy develop gastrointestinal disorders including vomiting and diarrhoea. "Patients showed clear symptoms of dropsy and pattern of other deaths in the family establishes the fact," said Dr Himanshu.

As per sources, the family, native of Jaunpur in eastern UP, had been living in Maharashtra's Palghar area till December, 2017. In March this year, they returned to their native place after Ashok Kumar’s health started deteriorating. Moreove, his wife also developed the similar symptoms – diarrhoea and swollen legs -- as Ashok and died during treatment in April, this year. This was followed by two more members of the same family.

In fact, dropsy is caused by consumption of mustard oil containing adulteration of Argemone maxicana – prickly poppy which has a number of toxins causing health problems in human beings.