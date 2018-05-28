Home Nation

EVM glitches mar Lok Sabha​ bypolls in Maharashtra's Palghar, Bhandara-Gondiya

According to a rough estimate, a total of over 110 VVPAT-EVMs were reported faulty in both the constituencies.

Published: 28th May 2018 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By IANS

MUMBAI: Many voters in Maharashtra were left in the lurch following glitches in over 100 VVPAT electronic voting machines (EVM) in Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha bypolls that started on Monday. Both constituencies have recorded approximately 10 per cent polling since it began at 7 a.m., officials said.

According to poll officials, the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail-EVMs malfunctioned in Khapa, Mandhal, Hingna and Kharbi in Bhandara-Gondiya, besides Tarapur, Shelvali, Kamare, Satpati, Maikhop, Dhuktan, Chinchan and other polling stations in Palghar polling booths.

Voting was stopped in the affected areas and work was on to replace the machines as hundreds of voters patiently waited in the blistering heat.

According to a rough estimate, a total of over 110 VVPAT-EVMs were reported faulty in both the constituencies.

The poll process was likely to lose further momentum as people might remain indoors in the afternoon due to high temperatures.

Tight security has been deployed in both the Lok Sabha constituencies to prevent any untoward incidents.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maharashtra Maharashtra Lok Sabha​ bypolls Palghar bypoll Bhandara-Gondiya bypoll

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao
Chennai Super Kings completed a fairytale comeback from disgrace to glory, clinching their third IPL title after imposing all-rounder Shane Watson single-handedly hammered Sunrises Hyderabad into submission with a blazing hundred in the final here today.
Whistle Podu time: Shane Watson dominates Sunrisers Hyderabad to lead Chennai Super Kings to third IPL title