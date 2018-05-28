EVM glitches mar Lok Sabha​ bypolls in Maharashtra's Palghar, Bhandara-Gondiya

By IANS

MUMBAI: Many voters in Maharashtra were left in the lurch following glitches in over 100 VVPAT electronic voting machines (EVM) in Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha bypolls that started on Monday. Both constituencies have recorded approximately 10 per cent polling since it began at 7 a.m., officials said.

According to poll officials, the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail-EVMs malfunctioned in Khapa, Mandhal, Hingna and Kharbi in Bhandara-Gondiya, besides Tarapur, Shelvali, Kamare, Satpati, Maikhop, Dhuktan, Chinchan and other polling stations in Palghar polling booths.

Voting was stopped in the affected areas and work was on to replace the machines as hundreds of voters patiently waited in the blistering heat.

According to a rough estimate, a total of over 110 VVPAT-EVMs were reported faulty in both the constituencies.

The poll process was likely to lose further momentum as people might remain indoors in the afternoon due to high temperatures.

Tight security has been deployed in both the Lok Sabha constituencies to prevent any untoward incidents.