Four women, two men arrested from a hotel for flesh trade in West Bengal

By UNI

MURSHIDABAD: Four women, all under 35, and two men, accused of their involvement in flesh trade, have been arrested from a hotel at Lalbagh of this district, police said today.

Police raided the hotel near the railway station following inputs last evening and arrested the four females and two males, all belonged to different districts of West Bengal.

Police said they had been keeping a watch on the hotel for some months after getting complaints from the local people about the sex trade in the hotel in the guise of the business of food selling and lodging.

All the arrested will be produced before a court here today.