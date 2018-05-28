Illustrated biography of Jawaharlal Nehru released

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former President Pranab Mukherjee released an illustrated biography of the architect of modern India Jawaharlal Nehru at a function held in New Delhi on Sunday.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh received the first copy of the book authored by A Gopanna, Congress spokesperson in Tamil Nadu. Former Vice-President Hamid Ansari and Senior Congress leaders were present during the function, according to a release issued here.