Home Nation

Jawan, civilian killed as militants attack Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

The militants fired at the camp of 50 Rashtriya Rifles at Kakapora in the south Kashmir district.

Published: 28th May 2018 12:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: An Army jawan and a civilian were killed last night when terrorists attacked an Army camp in militant-infested Pulwama district of South Kashmir, police said.

This is the first terror strike by militants after the Centre announced cessation of operations during the holy month of Ramzan.

Police said the militants attacked the camp of 50 Rashtriya Rifles at Kakapora in Pulwama district leaving a jawan seriously injured.

A civilian identified as Bilal Ahmed was also caught in the crossfire leaving him seriously injured.

Both were rushed to a hospital where the duo succumbed to their injuries.

Authorities have clamped prohibitory orders in parts of Pulwama district.

They said the fire was retaliated by the Army personnel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir pulwama militant attack Army camp attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
People attacked and thrashed transgenders in Hyderabad after a rumor to be child lifters. The transgenders were grievously injured and rushed to the hospital.
Watch: Mob thrashes transgenders rumoured to be child lifters in Hyderabad
Uttar Pradesh: Water supplier denies catering for Dalit wedding ceremony
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family denied water supply for wedding function
Gallery
Manju Devi stands tall in her fraternity, being the first woman porter of the North-West Railways, in a profession that is considered a male bastion. | PTI
Porter no 15: Life of Manju, first woman coolie at Jaipur railway station
People take part in Bengaluru 10k run in the city on Sunday, 27 May 2018. (EPS | Pushkar V)
People take part in Bengaluru 10k marathon run on May 27