Karvan-e-Aman bus leaves to cross over to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir

By UNI

SRINAGAR: The weekly Karvan-e-Aman bus, operating between Srinagar and Muzaffarabad, capital of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) left here on Monday to cross over to other side of the Line of Control (LoC) at Uri in north Kashmir district of Baramulla.

The bus left Bemina, Srinagar, on Monday morning and has since reached Trade Facilitation Centre (TRF), Uri, official sources told UNI.

The bus will leave for Kaman post, the last Indian military post on this side of the LoC in Uri sector before crossing over to POK, they said.

However, the number of passengers travelling in the bus will be known in the afternoon, sources said adding the number of travelers from POK will also be known in the evening.

The service, one of the major Confidence Building Measures (CBM) taken by the India and Pakistan, has helped thousands of families divided due to partition in 1947 to meet each since it was introduced on April 7, 2005.

However, only state subjects from both sides are eligible to travel in the bus provided their names are cleared by intelligence agencies from both sides.