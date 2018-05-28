Home Nation

Lok Sabha bypolls: Stray incident of violence in Nagaland, polling peaceful in Meghalaya

The state’s chief electoral officer told The New Indian Express that seven persons had been arrested in connection with the incident where a mob vandalised a polling station and damaged an EVM.

Published: 28th May 2018 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 08:36 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Polling for by-election to Nagaland’s lone Lok Sabha seat and the Ampati Assembly seat in Meghalaya was by and large peaceful except for a stray incident of violence in Nagaland.

According to official sources, Nagaland recorded a voters’ turnout of “around 75 per cent” while it was 90.42 per cent in Ampati. 

A mob vandalised a polling station and damaged an electronic voting machine (EVM) at the 13-Kubza polling station, falling under Aolengden Assembly constituency in eastern Nagaland’s Mokokchung district.

The state’s chief electoral officer (CEO), Abhijit Sinha, told The New Indian Express that seven persons had been arrested in connection with the incident.

“Around 1 pm, a mob barged into the polling station by overpowering everyone present there. It broke the EVM machine and vandalised the polling station. Based on reports that I received from the returning officer, seven persons have been arrested by the police. It is most likely that there will be re-polling there,” he said.

The CEO said polling elsewhere was peaceful. “Of course we received some complaints from here and there but there was no other violent incident,” he added. 

In Meghalaya, South West Garo Hills deputy commissioner (district magistrate), Hazel Sangma, said “polling was absolutely peaceful”.

“There was no incident of violence. One VVPAT malfunctioned and it was quickly replaced,” the DM said. 

The by-election at Ampati was necessitated as former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma vacated the seat. He had won from two seats in the February polls. Ampati saw a triangular contest among Miani D Shira of the Congress, Clement G Momin of the National People’s Party and Subhankar Koch, an Independent. Miani is the daughter of Mukul Sangma.

The by-election in Nagaland was necessitated as sitting MP, Neiphiu Rio, had taken over as Chief Minister in March. The polls were fought between Apok Jamir of the Naga People’s Front and Tokheho Yepthomi of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nagaland Lok Sabha bypolls Nagaland polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao
Chennai Super Kings completed a fairytale comeback from disgrace to glory, clinching their third IPL title after imposing all-rounder Shane Watson single-handedly hammered Sunrises Hyderabad into submission with a blazing hundred in the final here today.
Whistle Podu time: Shane Watson dominates Sunrisers Hyderabad to lead Chennai Super Kings to third IPL title