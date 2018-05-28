Home Nation

Lookout notice against BJP leader Lal Singh's kin in Jammu and Kashmir

A video of Rajinder had gone viral on social media in which he is purportedly heard using “abusive and vulgar” language against the Chief Minister during the protest.

Published: 28th May 2018 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

A representational image of BJP flag.

By Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Six days after registering an FIR against him for using derogatory words against CM Mehbooba Mufti, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday issued a lookout notice against the absconding brother of senior BJP leader Lal Singh.

The Kathua SP issued the notice against Rajinder Singh alias ‘Babby’, who is Lal Singh’s younger brother.
As per the notice, the police are searching for Rajinder Singh alias ‘Babby’ for a case registered under Sections 501/509 of the RPC and 66/67 of the Information Technology Act at the Hiranagar police station.
On May 21, the police had registered an FIR against Rajinder for using derogatory language against CM Mehbooba Mufti during a rally, where he also demanded a CBI probe into the Kathua gang rape and murder case.

A video of Rajinder had gone viral on social media in which he is purportedly heard using “abusive and vulgar” language against the Chief Minister during the protest.“After an FIR was registered, Rajinder has been evading arrest. The police have conducted raids at many places but he eludes us. We were forced to issue a lookout notice,” said a senior police officer. As per the lookout notice, the police circulated the photographs/particulars of the accused with the appeal that anybody having information about Rajinder’s whereabouts should inform them.

It added that identity of the person, who gives information about Lal Singh’s brother, would be kept secret. The person giving information about absconding accused, would be rewarded suitably, the notice stated.

The lookout notice against Rajinder is being seen as a major embarrassment for his elder brother Lal Singh, who is a senior BJP leader. Lal Singh had been forced to resign from the Council of Ministers for attending a rally in support of the suspected rapists of a Kathua minor girl organised by the Hindu Ekta Manch.

After his removal from government, Lal Singh has been defying the saffron party and taking out rallies and road shows. The BJP leader has been speaking against Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, and also demanding a CBI probe into the gang rape and murder of the nomad girl.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP leader Lal Singh Jammu and Kashmir Police Rajinder Singh Kathua

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
People attacked and thrashed transgenders in Hyderabad after a rumor to be child lifters. The transgenders were grievously injured and rushed to the hospital.
Watch: Mob thrashes transgenders rumoured to be child lifters in Hyderabad
Uttar Pradesh: Water supplier denies catering for Dalit wedding ceremony
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family denied water supply for wedding function
Gallery
Manju Devi stands tall in her fraternity, being the first woman porter of the North-West Railways, in a profession that is considered a male bastion. | PTI
Porter no 15: Life of Manju, first woman coolie at Jaipur railway station
People take part in Bengaluru 10k run in the city on Sunday, 27 May 2018. (EPS | Pushkar V)
People take part in Bengaluru 10k marathon run on May 27