Lookout notice against BJP leader Lal Singh's kin in Jammu and Kashmir

By Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Six days after registering an FIR against him for using derogatory words against CM Mehbooba Mufti, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday issued a lookout notice against the absconding brother of senior BJP leader Lal Singh.

The Kathua SP issued the notice against Rajinder Singh alias ‘Babby’, who is Lal Singh’s younger brother.

As per the notice, the police are searching for Rajinder Singh alias ‘Babby’ for a case registered under Sections 501/509 of the RPC and 66/67 of the Information Technology Act at the Hiranagar police station.

On May 21, the police had registered an FIR against Rajinder for using derogatory language against CM Mehbooba Mufti during a rally, where he also demanded a CBI probe into the Kathua gang rape and murder case.

A video of Rajinder had gone viral on social media in which he is purportedly heard using “abusive and vulgar” language against the Chief Minister during the protest.“After an FIR was registered, Rajinder has been evading arrest. The police have conducted raids at many places but he eludes us. We were forced to issue a lookout notice,” said a senior police officer. As per the lookout notice, the police circulated the photographs/particulars of the accused with the appeal that anybody having information about Rajinder’s whereabouts should inform them.

It added that identity of the person, who gives information about Lal Singh’s brother, would be kept secret. The person giving information about absconding accused, would be rewarded suitably, the notice stated.

The lookout notice against Rajinder is being seen as a major embarrassment for his elder brother Lal Singh, who is a senior BJP leader. Lal Singh had been forced to resign from the Council of Ministers for attending a rally in support of the suspected rapists of a Kathua minor girl organised by the Hindu Ekta Manch.

After his removal from government, Lal Singh has been defying the saffron party and taking out rallies and road shows. The BJP leader has been speaking against Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, and also demanding a CBI probe into the gang rape and murder of the nomad girl.