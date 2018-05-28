Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA's son caught on camera cheating during BA exam; legislator alleges ex-aide's attempt to defame her

The video of the boy cheating that went viral has been reportedly made viral by the Congress MLA's ex-aide Dileep Singh Yadav, who was removed by her as MLA Representative on May 22.

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Son of an opposition Congress legislator has been caught on camera while allegedly copying during the Bachelor of Arts (BA) examination in Karera town of Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh.

The video which has gone viral over the social media since Monday shows Nitin Khatik (the son of Shakuntala Khatik, the Congress MLA from Karera constituency of Shivpuri district) copying from a chit placed between the question paper and the answer sheet.

The 30-seconds video reportedly relates to the BA Sixth Semester exam at one of the examination center of Karera Govt Degree College, which is affiliated to Jiwaji University, Gwalior.

When contacted in the matter, the college principal LL Khare confirmed that Nitin is the son of Karera MLA Shakuntala Khatik. “I’ve heard about the video which pertains to BA semester sixth exam at one of the exam centers. We’ll hold an enquiry into the incident and report the findings to the university. Also, action will be taken against the concerned invigilators and exam center in-charge, if the contents of the video are found true,” the college principal told journalists.

The video has been reportedly made viral by the Karere MLA’s ex-aide Dileep Singh Yadav, who was removed by her as MLA Representative on May 22.

Yadav, also a local Congress leader has claimed the responsibility for making the video viral over social media and mentioned on his facebook page that he will soon post more about the “corrupt practices” of the Karera MLA and her family.

The MLA Shakuntala Khatik’s elder son Kapil Khatik, while confirming that the youngster seen in the video is his younger brother Nitin, claimed that “my brother Nitin is not at all copying or cheating in the exam. It’s a conspiracy by my mother’s political opponents to malign her and family’s image,” said Kapil Khatik.

The Karera MLA Shakuntala Khatik, herself, said “that the development is the handiwork of Dileep Singh Yadav who was removed by me from the post vidhayak pratinidhi (MLA representative) on May 22, following series of complaints about him blackmailing people in my name.”

Sources within the Congress in Shivpuri district, meanwhile, admitted to The New Indian Express that the episode has brought a bad name to the party.

In the past too, the Karera MLA Shakuntala Khatik has been in new for wrong reasons. In June 2017 a video showing her inciting a mob to set ablaze the Karera police station had gone viral, after which she was booked by the Karera police for inciting the mob to indulge in violence against the police.

The video pertained to the protest led by the Karera MLA Shakuntala Khatik on June 8, 2017 in Karera town of Shivpuri district against the killing of six farmers in police firing in Mandsaur district on June 6, 2017.

