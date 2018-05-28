Man arrested for sodomising nine-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A man has been arrested for allegedly sodomising a 9-year-old boy and threatening him with dire consequences at Umarpur village in the district, the police said today.

The accused, Naresh Kumar (50), was caught by the locals and handed over to the police, Circle Officer Rajive Kumar Singh said.

He has been booked under IPC section 377 (unnatural offence) and section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), besides the POCSO Act, the officer said.

According to a complaint filed by the victim's family, the boy was picked up by the accused when he was playing outside.

The matter came to light when the victim narrated the incident to his parents, the police added.