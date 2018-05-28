Home Nation

Man arrested for sodomising nine-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh

The accused, Naresh Kumar, was caught by the locals and handed over to the police, Circle Officer Rajive Kumar Singh said.

Published: 28th May 2018 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A man has been arrested for allegedly sodomising a 9-year-old boy and threatening him with dire consequences at Umarpur village in the district, the police said today.

The accused, Naresh Kumar (50), was caught by the locals and handed over to the police, Circle Officer Rajive Kumar Singh said.

He has been booked under IPC section 377 (unnatural offence) and section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), besides the POCSO Act, the officer said.

According to a complaint filed by the victim's family, the boy was picked up by the accused when he was playing outside.

The matter came to light when the victim narrated the incident to his parents, the police added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Umarpur Uttar Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao
Chennai Super Kings completed a fairytale comeback from disgrace to glory, clinching their third IPL title after imposing all-rounder Shane Watson single-handedly hammered Sunrises Hyderabad into submission with a blazing hundred in the final here today.
Whistle Podu time: Shane Watson dominates Sunrisers Hyderabad to lead Chennai Super Kings to third IPL title