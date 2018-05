By PTI

FEROZEPUR: BSF sleuths today nabbed a Pakistani intruder from an area close to Jalloke border outpost along the International Border in Ferozepur Sector. The intruder was identified as 32-year-old Mohammed Asif, BSF sources said.

An amount of Rs 1200 in Pakistani currency and some medicine was recovered from his possession, they said.

Further investigations were on, they said.