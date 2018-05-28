Police intensifies search for man who duped nationalised bank in Thane

By UNI

THANE: The city police have launched a manhunt for a 36-year-old man from Kasarwadavali, who allegedly cheated several banks, including a nationalized bank and obtained loans, by submitting fake documents, police said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Rajendra Marutrao Patil, who changed his name as Rahulraj Marutirao Deshmukh, and obtained the loan for various purposes from the nationalized bank.

He had cheated other nationalised banks earlier too and the cases were being probed by the CBI, police said.

Between August 2013 and March 2015 he cheated the nationalised bank branch at Thane, it was stated.

According to the complaint, the accused had obtained car loan of Rs 49.76 lakhs in December 2014, housing loan of Rs 1,16,83,000 in January 2015 and furniture loan (personal) of Rs 50,00,000 in March 2015.

He is yet to pay an amount of balance of loan amount which totals to Rs 1,55,15,093, police said.

As he defaulted on the payment the offence has been registered.