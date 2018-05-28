Prime Minister Modi urges people to shun plastic, plant trees

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of World Environment Day on June 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to shun low-grade plastic and polythene, saying it was having a negative impact on the environment, wildlife and the health of people. In the forty-fourth episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, Modi asked citizens to observe World Environment Day with vigour.

Asserting that it was time to concentrate on tree plantation, Modi said planting saplings was not enough, people should ensure that they care for a plant till it becomes a tree. “Protecting environment and being sensitive towards nature should come naturally. The recent dust storms accompanied by rains were unseasonal. The climate pattern led to the loss of life and property. It is a result of change in weather pattern,” he said.

He said India was proud to officially host the World Environment Day this year, which is a major achievement for the country. It, he said, was an acknowledgment of India’s efforts to lead the world in reducing the effects of climate change. “The theme this year is ‘beat plastic pollution’. I appeal to you not to use low-grade plastic and polythene and understand the importance of the theme. It (use of plastic) leaves a negative impact on our nature, the wildlife and our health,” Modi said.

The prime minister also referred to International Yoga Day on June 21. Quoting an ancient text, he said practising yogic exercises regularly brought benefits that stood by one like relatives and friends.

The prime minister also extended greetings for Eid, which would be celebrated in a few days.