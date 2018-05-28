Home Nation

Train services remain suspended in south Kashmir

Train services remained suspended for security reasons for the fourth day on Monday in south Kashmir following damage caused to track by the demonstrators.

Published: 28th May 2018 08:29 AM

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Train services remained suspended for security reasons for the fourth day on Monday in south Kashmir following damage caused to track by the demonstrators, who were protesting against the arrest of some youths during nocturnal raids in Anantnag district on Friday.

However, all trains are running as per schedule on Srinagar-Badgam to Baramulla route in north Kashmir normally, a senior railway official told UNI.

He said that several Track Circuit Operating Clip (TCOC) were missing after protests by demonstrator demanding release of youths arrested by police at Arwani in Anantnag, he said.

This is the second time the TCOC were stolen during the demonstration as on May 9, 300 clips were found missing after demonstration at Panzgam in Anantnag.

''Trains cannot be operated till the track is repaired, he said adding it will take some time.

Therefore, no train will chug on Badgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region on Monday,'' he said.

Train services have become very popular in the valley as it is being considered cheap, fast and safe mode of transport, compared to other modes of transport.

However, due to suspension of the train service it is the passengers who suffered the most.

Daily passengers alleged that some vested interest miscreants are behind removing of TCOC.

They said the cost of travel in trains on this route was very cheap as compared to other mode of transport.

Therefore the passenger suffered due to cancellation of train service.

They said cabs and other mode of surface transporters have field day when train service is suspended.

This is the 14th time, when train service was suspended in Kashmir valley partially or fully for security reasons in May.

Last month, the train service was suspended for eight times for security reasons.

In the year, the service remained affected for over 50 times fully or partially.

