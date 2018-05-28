Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh bypoll: Over 21 per cent polling till 11 AM in Kairana

In the first two hours the voter turnout has been slow and only 12 per cent polling has been recorded in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana parliamentary seat on Monday, a poll official said.

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Over 21 per cent polling was recorded till 11 am in Kairana parliamentary constituency while 22 per cent votes were polled in Noorpur Assembly constituency where bypolls are underway today.

The opposition has complained of EVMs malfunctioning in several places.

According to the Election Commission, till 11 am, Kairana recorded 21.34 per cent polling, while the polling percentage in Noorpur Assembly constituency was 22 per cent.

The Kairana bypoll is signifcant as it would test the popularity of the ruling BJP in the state.

The Kairana bypoll was necessitated following the death of BJP MP Hukum Singh in February.

ALSO READ | Bypolls in 10 states: Polling starts in UP's Kairana, Kerala's Chengannur, West Bengal's Maheshtala and other constituencies

His daughter Mriganka Singh is the BJP candidate, pitted against Rashtriya Lok Dal's Tabassum Hasan (BSP MP from Kairana in 2009) who is also supported by the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and also claims the support of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Kairana parliamentary constituency has five assembly segments -- Shamli, Thana Bhawan and Kairana in Shamli district, and Gangoh and Nakur in Saharanpur district.

Similarly, the by-election to Noorpur Assembly seat was necessitated by the death of sitting BJP MLA Lokendra Singh Chauhan in a road accident in February.

In Noorpur, the BJP announced the name of Avani Singh, wife of late MLA Lokendra Chauhan, as its candidate.

The SP has fielded Naeemul Hasan as its candidate.

According to the Election Commission, there are 16.09 lakh voters in Kairana.

This includes 8.73 lakh male voters and 7.36 lakh female voters.

Noorpur Assembly constituency has 3.06 lakh voters.

In Kairana, there are 12 candidates in the fray, while from Noorpur there are 10 candidates in the field.

There are 2,056 polling booths.

Opposition Samajwadi Party and RLD have complained of snags in EVM machines.

"Getting reports of problems in EVMs in the by election but still voters should go for casting votes), SP president Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet.

SP spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary charged that 140 EVMs have been tampered with in Noorpur and similar reports have also come in from Kairana.

"BJP wants to avenge defeat in earlier bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur anyhow and win these by polls," Chaurdhary charged.

RLD spokesman Anil Dubey said there are reports of EVM malfunctioning in both the constituencies, specially in areas where the RLD-SP have influence.

"We (RLD and SP) are going to meet the CEO to lodge a formal complaint in this regard," Dubey said.

Counting of votes will take place on May 31.

