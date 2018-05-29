Home Nation

30 killed in lightning and thunderstorm in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar

Respective district magistrates have been directed to undertake rescue works and ensure distribution of relief in 24 hours.

Published: 29th May 2018

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Nine persons were killed and six others injured in incidents of thunderstorm and lightning in some parts of Uttar Pradesh, a senior government official said today.

As many as five persons were killed and four others injured as lightning struck some parts of Unnao district last night, Principal Secretary, Information, Avinish Awasthi said.

There are also reports of two persons each being killed in thunderstorm in Kanpur and Rae Bareli, he said.

Respective district magistrates have been directed to undertake rescue works and ensure distribution of relief in 24 hours, Awasthi added.

According to ANI, 12 people have died and 28 are injured due to thunderstorm in different parts of Jharkhand. 

Meanwhile, in Pekha village, in the Katihar region of Bihar, three members of a family lost their lives after a tree uprooted in the heavy rain.

(With ANI inputs)

