34 killed in lightning and thunderstorm in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar

By ANI

NEW DELHI: At least 34 people were killed on Monday due to a thunderstorm that hit various states across the country including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

Of 34 people, 12 were reported dead in Jharkhand while 12 and 10 people lost their lives in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh respectively.

The causalities were reported from Bihar's Aurangabad, Katihar and Gaya district and Unnao, Rae Bareilly and Kanpur Nagar of Uttar Pradesh.

Also, around 28 and five people were left injured in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh respectively.

Earlier on May 2, at least 100 people died in north India and some other states, owing to thunderstorms.