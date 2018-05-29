Home Nation

34 killed in lightning and thunderstorm in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar

Respective district magistrates have been directed to undertake rescue works and ensure distribution of relief in 24 hours.

Published: 29th May 2018 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

EPS file image of a Thunderstorm used for representational purpose only

By ANI

NEW DELHI: At least 34 people were killed on Monday due to a thunderstorm that hit various states across the country including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

Of 34 people, 12 were reported dead in Jharkhand while 12 and 10 people lost their lives in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh respectively.

The causalities were reported from Bihar's Aurangabad, Katihar and Gaya district and Unnao, Rae Bareilly and Kanpur Nagar of Uttar Pradesh.

Also, around 28 and five people were left injured in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh respectively.

Earlier on May 2, at least 100 people died in north India and some other states, owing to thunderstorms. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Jharkhand thunderstorm lightening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Priyanka Chopra in Dior. | Instagram
Why are Peecee and Abhishek refusing to work with each other?
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao