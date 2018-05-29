Home Nation

CBSE Class 10 results to be declared today at 4 pm

According to the Board, the results will be available on the websites - www.results.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in and www.cbse.nic.in.

Published: 29th May 2018 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (KK Sundar | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare its class 10 result on Tuesday at 4 pm.

School Education Secretary Anil Swarup tweeted that "Results of CBSE Class 10 examinations for 2017-18 to be declared by 4 pm on 29th of May, 2018".

According to the Board, the results will be available on the websites - www.results.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in and www.cbse.nic.in.

The students can also view their results on UMANG mobile application.

It can also be accessed through telephone number- 011 - 24300699 or by sending SMS on mobile number- 7738299899.

The schools, already registered with the CBSE, will automatically get the results on their email IDs.

Over 16 lakh students appeared for the All India Secondary School Exam (AISSE) this year.

For a typing error in class 10 English paper, the Board has decided to give two marks to all those students who had appeared for it.

CBSE announced class 12 results on May 26.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CBSE CBSE Class 10 results

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Autorickshaw driver's daughter scores 98 percentile in GSEB SSC exams
IIT Delhi moves court for naming Metro Station FIITJEE-IIT
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao