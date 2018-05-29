Home Nation

CBSE declares Class 10 Board results, girls outperform boys 

Overall pass percentage for Class 10 Board exams is 86.70 with girls outperforming boys with a pass percentage of 88.67 as opposed to 85.32.

A representational image of students celebrating after the board exam results. | Express photo service

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today declared the Class 10 Board exam results.

Students can access their results on the Board's website, http://www.cbse.nic.in/

The board exams this year were marred by controversy with question paper leaks being reported from Delhi-NCR and Jharkhand.

The HRD ministry had decided against conducting a re-examination of the Class 10 mathematics paper in the "interest of students".

This was the first batch to appear for the Class 10 board examinations after the CBSE decided to junk the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) and reintroduce the board exams. Over 16 lakh students had registered for the Class 10 exams this year.

