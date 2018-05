By PTI

GUWAHATI: The chairman of militant outfit the United People's Revolutionary Front (UPRF) was apprehended from Manja in East Karbi Anglong district of Assam, defence sources said.

Acting on an information, a unit of the Red Horns division launched a search operation with the police in Manja on Sunday and the UPRF chairman was caught, the sources said yesterday.

A .75 mm pistol, ammunition and a rubber stamp of the UPRF were recovered from him.