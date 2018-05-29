Chhattisgarh: Three students of Dream 30 top 10th boards

By ANI

RAIPUR: Four Chhattisgarh-based students who gave the tenth boards in March have made it to state merit list out of which three were taught as part of state-initiative called as Dream 30.

There are namely Yogesh Singh Chauhan, Maheshwari Sahay, Prakash Kashyap, and Shaskiya. All of them belong to Jashpur district.

The Dream 30 initiative was started in 2017 by a local organisation as part of which some selected students are being given special training to excel in the examination. It is an initiative undertaken by Chhattisgarh Prime Minister Raman Singh.

Further, a student-named Yogesh Singh Chauhan has managed to top the merit list of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education.

While speaking to ANI, Chauhan said "It feels amazing to be the topper. I want to pursue my education in Indian Institute of Technology Pune and be a scientist."

Further Chattisgarh Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh also expressed his happiness over the results as personally congratulated Chauhan over a phone call.

Jashpur's district collector Priyanka Shukla credited the hard work of students as he said, "A lot of hard work had been put in the last year. This is a result of that."

The students' parents were also delighted with their performance. They appreciated the teaching techniques being adopted by the school such as interactive learning sessions via smart classes.