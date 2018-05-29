Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: Three students of Dream 30 top 10th boards

The parents appreciated the teaching techniques being adopted by the school such as interactive learning sessions via smart classes.

Published: 29th May 2018 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By ANI

RAIPUR: Four Chhattisgarh-based students who gave the tenth boards in March have made it to state merit list out of which three were taught as part of state-initiative called as Dream 30.

There are namely Yogesh Singh Chauhan, Maheshwari Sahay, Prakash Kashyap, and Shaskiya. All of them belong to Jashpur district.

The Dream 30 initiative was started in 2017 by a local organisation as part of which some selected students are being given special training to excel in the examination. It is an initiative undertaken by Chhattisgarh Prime Minister Raman Singh.

Further, a student-named Yogesh Singh Chauhan has managed to top the merit list of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education.

While speaking to ANI, Chauhan said "It feels amazing to be the topper. I want to pursue my education in Indian Institute of Technology Pune and be a scientist."

Further Chattisgarh Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh also expressed his happiness over the results as personally congratulated Chauhan over a phone call.

Jashpur's district collector Priyanka Shukla credited the hard work of students as he said, "A lot of hard work had been put in the last year. This is a result of that."

The students' parents were also delighted with their performance. They appreciated the teaching techniques being adopted by the school such as interactive learning sessions via smart classes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Dream 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Autorickshaw driver's daughter scores 98 percentile in GSEB SSC exams
IIT Delhi moves court for naming Metro Station FIITJEE-IIT
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao