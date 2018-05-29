Home Nation

Chief Election commissioner OP Rawat debunks failure of EVMS, VVPAT

Many political parties in Uttarakhand demanded a new EVM after mock poll at a polling booth in Tharali's Sarpani area due to the same reason.

Published: 29th May 2018 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Chief Election Commissioner on Tuesday refuted reports of large-scale failure of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) in the bye-elections held yesterday.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat said, "There were absolutely no problems in EVMs yesterday, yes problems were noticed in the VVPATs which was used for the first time in these constituencies and by the polling parties."

During the polling in 14 Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies in ten states of India, faulty Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were reported from many booths.

11 faulty EVMs were reported across polling booths in Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituencies of Maharashtra. Four VVPATs at three booths were replaced during polling in Punjab's Shahkot.

Many political parties in Uttarakhand also demanded a new EVM after mock poll at a polling booth in Tharali's Sarpani area due to the same reason.

For the unversed, bypolls were held in 4 Lok Sabha seats and 10 assembly constituencies in many states yesterday.

The counting of votes will be held on May 31.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat EVM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Priyanka Chopra in Dior. | Instagram
Why are Peecee and Abhishek refusing to work with each other?
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao