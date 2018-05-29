Home Nation

Goa gang-rape accused also wanted for killing couple in Madhya Pradesh's Indore

Goa police had nabbed Ishwar Bheel, also known as Vishwas Makrana, from Margao railway station on May 26 for allegedly raping and robbing a woman on May 24 at Sernabhatim beach.

INDORE: An Indore police team has left for Goa to take custody of an accused who has been arrested in the coastal state in connection with a gang-rape that occurred on May 24, a senior police official said today.

The official said that the accused is wanted for allegedly killing a couple in Madhya Pradesh.

Goa police had nabbed Ishwar Bheel, also known as Vishwas Makrana, from Margao railway station on May 26 for allegedly raping and robbing a woman on May 24 at Sernabhatim beach under Colva police station limits.

Amarinder Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police, Indore Crime Branch today said that Bheel is wanted for allegedly killing a couple at a tourist spot in Indore and also carried a reward of Rs 20,000 on his head.

He said that a team had left for Goa to Bheel after completing legal formalities.

Once he is brought back, Bheel would be produced before a local court for remand, Singh said.

Three men, all hailing from Madhya Pradesh, were arrested between May 25-26 for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman at a south Goa beach.

Goa police had identified them as Sanjiv Dhananjay Pal (23), Ram Santosh Bhariya (19) and Vishwas Makrana (23).

The accused trio had demanded money from the woman's boyfriend at knife point and then stripped both of them before raping her, police said.

As per the complaint lodged with Colva police station in Goa, the entire act was filmed on camera by the accused, who threatened to make the clip viral if they approached the police.

"All three of them are from Indore in Madhya Pradesh and they had been booked in the past in their state for various offences, including theft," Superintendent of Police (South) Arvind Gawas had said on Sunday.

Gawas told PTI today that Bheel, along with two others, was involved in the gangrape of a 20 year-old woman on May 24 and is right now in their custody.

