Hardcore naxal, two supporters killed in face-off with police in Chhattisgarh

By PTI

RAJNANDGAON (CHHATTISGARH): A Naxal 'deputy commander' and two supporters of the outlawed outfit were killed in an encounter with the police in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district today, an official said.

The encounter took place at a forest in Bortalav area of Rajnandgaon bordering with Maharashtra around 11 am when a team of the district force was out on a search operation, Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal told PTI.

The Naxals started firing on the police at a hill in the forest following which the patrolling team retaliated, he said.

Later during a search, the police found three bodies, Agrawal said.

One of the deceased was identified as Azad, the deputy commander of the Darrekasa area committee of Maoists, he said.

The other two deceased, who had apparently gone to the forest to supply some items to Maoists, were yet to be identified, the SP said.

Two firearms were also recovered from the spot, the official said.

Further details were awaited as the search operation was still underway in the forest, he added.