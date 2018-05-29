Jail inmate threatens Punjab CM Amarinder Singh in viral video

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A murder accused, lodged in Faridkot central jail, was booked for allegedly uploading on social media a video in which he is purportedly seen threatening Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, police said on Monday.

Gobind Singh used another jail inmate's mobile phone to upload the video, in which he could be seen threatening the chief minister for taking "false vow" on a Sikh scripture before the assembly polls to wipe out drugs, they said.

The video has gone viral on social media.

This video was noticed by jail authorities on Sunday.

An inquiry into it was initiated, following which Gobind Singh and his fellow inmate Kuldeep Singh were booked, the police said.

A senior official of Faridkot police said, "We have recovered the mobile and an FIR under the relevant sections of the Jail Manual Act was registered against Gobind Singh and Kuldeep Singh whose mobile was used (to upload the video)."