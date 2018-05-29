Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: SPO shot at by militants in Pulwama

Militants shot at and critically injured SPO Aqib Wagay, son of Abdul Ahad Wagay, near Railway Track at Puchal village.

Published: 29th May 2018 10:50 PM

Image used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Militants tonight shot at and critically injured a special police officer working in the Railway Police in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

"Militants shot at and critically injured SPO Aqib Wagay, son of Abdul Ahad Wagay, near Railway Track at Puchal village in Pulwama," a police spokesman said.

He said the cop received serious bullet injuries in both the legs.

Aqib Wagay was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, he added.

Police has registered a case and investigation has been initiated, the spokesman said.

